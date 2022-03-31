International Trade weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes: the European Commission requesting consultation with the UK at the World Trade Organization (WTO) regarding possible breaches by the Contracts for Difference scheme of the WTO national treatment principle, the initiation of free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations between the UK and Canada and the conclusion of the second round of FTA negotiations between the UK and India, the call from members of a Dispute Settlement Body for the selection process for the WTO Appellate Body to start, and the European Parliament report on the impact of the Ukraine conflict on EU commodities. or to read the full analysis.