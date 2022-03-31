- International Trade weekly highlights—31 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Trade in goods
- Ukraine conflict—EU Parliament highlights implication of conflict for EU commodities
- Brexit Bulletin—EAC publishes government’s response to 'One year on—Trade in goods between GB and EU' report
- Customs
- HMRC announces plans to transition away from CHIEF system
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—28 March 2022
- Trade in services
- WTO Services Domestic Regulation members finalise preparations for MC12
- Dispute settlement
- EU, Turkey Agree To Arbitrate Appeals In WTO Clashes
- Members push for start of selection process of Appellate Body
- WTO publishes meeting notice of Dispute Settlement Body meeting
- Plurilateral trade agreements
- Ambassador Katherine Tai testifies on President Biden’s Trade Policy Agenda
- EU starts consultations at the WTO with UK over Contracts for Difference scheme
- Free trade agreements
- Beyond Brexit—India–UK FTA second round of negotiations concluded
- Beyond Brexit—UK-Canada FTA negotiations initiated
- Beyond Brexit—WTO committee scrutinises recent UK Free Trade Agreements
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
Article summary
This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes: the European Commission requesting consultation with the UK at the World Trade Organization (WTO) regarding possible breaches by the Contracts for Difference scheme of the WTO national treatment principle, the initiation of free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations between the UK and Canada and the conclusion of the second round of FTA negotiations between the UK and India, the call from members of a Dispute Settlement Body for the selection process for the WTO Appellate Body to start, and the European Parliament report on the impact of the Ukraine conflict on EU commodities.
