International Trade weekly highlights—3 March 2022

- WTO
- Beyond Brexit—UK and Singapore reaffirm co-operation on CPTPP, WTO and climate
- Consensus emerges on election of WTO chairpersons
- UK registers frustration with lack of COVAX transparency at WTO General Council
- WTO sets agenda for next meeting of DSB
- WTO starts accession negotiations with Turkmenistan
- Trade in goods
- Beyond Brexit—UK and New Zealand sign comprehensive trade deal
- Department for International Trade publishes update on the UK-New Zealand trade deal
- Beyond Brexit—UK launches trade discussions with Jakarta
- Beyond Brexit—UK signs digital trade deal with Singapore
- Anti-dumping
- Commission to stop Chinese glass fibre fabrics circumventing EU tariffs via Morocco
- EU Commission grants NEPT to Hunan Jewelmoon Ceramics Co, Ltd
- UK TRA proposes anti-dumping measures on Wire Rod imports be kept
- Sanctions and export control
- EU response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as listed in the Official Journal of the European Union
- UK suspends dual use exports to Russia
- Shipping companies suspend non-essential cargo bookings to Russia
- Council of the EU adds 26 names to sanctions list
- EU bans the import of goods from Donetsk and Lugansk oblasts of Ukraine
- LexisNexis UK publishes guide on the EU response to Russian invasion of Ukraine
- Prime Minister announces new sanctions following the Russian invasion of Ukraine
- UK government amends Russian sanctions regime
- UK government announces further economic sanctions targeted at Central Bank of the Russian Federation
- Other international trade issues
- USTR publishes 2022 Trade Policy Agenda and 2021 Annual Report
- Beyond Brexit—UK holds first ministerial meeting with Japan since start of CEPA
- Commission stops international trade with Covered Regions in Ukraine
