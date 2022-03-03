International Trade weekly highlights—3 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes the UK and Singapore reaffirming co-operation on CPTPP, WTO and climate, the WTO setting out its agenda for next meeting of DSB, the WTO starting accession negotiations with Turkmenistan, the USTR publishing the 2022 Trade Policy Agenda and 2021 Annual Report as well as the Commission stopping international trade with Covered Regions in Ukraine. The highlights further include developments and guidance on the impact of the crisis in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russian state. or to read the full analysis.