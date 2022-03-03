LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / International Trade / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

International Trade weekly highlights—3 March 2022

Published on: 03 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • International Trade weekly highlights—3 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • WTO
  • Beyond Brexit—UK and Singapore reaffirm co-operation on CPTPP, WTO and climate
  • Consensus emerges on election of WTO chairpersons
  • UK registers frustration with lack of COVAX transparency at WTO General Council
  • WTO sets agenda for next meeting of DSB
  • WTO starts accession negotiations with Turkmenistan
  • Trade in goods
  • Beyond Brexit—UK and New Zealand sign comprehensive trade deal
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes the UK and Singapore reaffirming co-operation on CPTPP, WTO and climate, the WTO setting out its agenda for next meeting of DSB, the WTO starting accession negotiations with Turkmenistan, the USTR publishing the 2022 Trade Policy Agenda and 2021 Annual Report as well as the Commission stopping international trade with Covered Regions in Ukraine. The highlights further include developments and guidance on the impact of the crisis in Ukraine and the sanctions against the Russian state. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonmentThe offence of false imprisonmentFalse imprisonment is a common law offence but it is more common as a civil action in tort (see Practice Note: False imprisonment).It is triable only on indictment. It may be classified in class 2A, 2B or 3 in accordance with

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage