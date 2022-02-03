International Trade weekly highlights—3 February 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes the Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro signing an executive order that would unilaterally penalise countries that appeal WTO panel reports into the void, the EU requesting consultations with China at WTO over Lithuania, the EU requesting consultations with Egypt over import restrictions, the UK expecting to update FTAs with Israel, Canada and Mexico in 2022 and the EU imposing anti-dumping duty on imports of Ace-K from China. or to read the full analysis.