- International Trade weekly highlights—3 February 2022
- In this issue:
- WTO
- Brazil signs executive order to force WTO panel report compliance
- EU requests consultations with China at WTO over Lithuania
- EU requests consultations with Egypt over import restrictions
- WTO agriculture negotiations plough ahead despite MC12 postponement
- WTO circulates EU request for consultation in dispute against China
- Trade in goods
- Beyond Brexit—DIT launches consultation on UK-Israel trade deal
- UK to update FTAs with Israel, Canada and Mexico in 2022
- Customs
- France to focus EU carbon border levy talks on exports, downstream sectors, officials say
- Anti-dumping
- EU imposes anti-dumping duty on imports of Ace-K from China
- Other international trade issues
- DIT publishes report on trade modelling review expert panel
Article summary
This week’s edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes the Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro signing an executive order that would unilaterally penalise countries that appeal WTO panel reports into the void, the EU requesting consultations with China at WTO over Lithuania, the EU requesting consultations with Egypt over import restrictions, the UK expecting to update FTAs with Israel, Canada and Mexico in 2022 and the EU imposing anti-dumping duty on imports of Ace-K from China.
