Legal News

International Trade weekly highlights—3 February 2022

Published on: 03 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • WTO
  • Brazil signs executive order to force WTO panel report compliance
  • EU requests consultations with China at WTO over Lithuania
  • EU requests consultations with Egypt over import restrictions
  • WTO agriculture negotiations plough ahead despite MC12 postponement
  • WTO circulates EU request for consultation in dispute against China
  • Trade in goods
  • Beyond Brexit—DIT launches consultation on UK-Israel trade deal
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes the Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro signing an executive order that would unilaterally penalise countries that appeal WTO panel reports into the void, the EU requesting consultations with China at WTO over Lithuania, the EU requesting consultations with Egypt over import restrictions, the UK expecting to update FTAs with Israel, Canada and Mexico in 2022 and the EU imposing anti-dumping duty on imports of Ace-K from China. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

