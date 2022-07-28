International Trade weekly highlights—28 July 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes the Cabinet Office launching a consultation on the UK Single Trade Window, the ICC issuing a statement welcoming the Ukraine-Russia Black Sea grain exports deal, new regulations increasing import duties on specified Russian and Belarusian goods, the Commission winning an appeal against Turkey in a WTO panel report on pharmaceutical products under the MPIA rules, the Commission launching four new infringement procedures against the UK, the DIT publishing a framework agreement and MoUs for a free trade deal with India, and the Welsh Government publishing a report on the Welsh perspective of the UK–New Zealand FTA. or to read the full analysis.