- International Trade weekly highlights—28 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Trade in goods
- Cabinet Office launches consultation on UK Single Trade Window
- ICC issues statement welcoming Ukraine-Russia Black Sea grain exports deal
- SI 2022/833 The Customs (Additional Duty) (Russia and Belarus) (Amendment) (No. 2) Regulations 2022
- Dispute settlement
- Commission wins WTO appeal award against Turkey on pharmaceutical products
- Free trade agreements
- Brexit Bulletin—Commission launches four new infringement procedures against UK
- DIT announces signing of second state-level agreement with North Carolina
- DIT publishes a framework agreement and MoUs between the UK and India
- Welsh Government publishes report on Welsh perspective of UK–New Zealand FTA
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Note
Article summary
This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes the Cabinet Office launching a consultation on the UK Single Trade Window, the ICC issuing a statement welcoming the Ukraine-Russia Black Sea grain exports deal, new regulations increasing import duties on specified Russian and Belarusian goods, the Commission winning an appeal against Turkey in a WTO panel report on pharmaceutical products under the MPIA rules, the Commission launching four new infringement procedures against the UK, the DIT publishing a framework agreement and MoUs for a free trade deal with India, and the Welsh Government publishing a report on the Welsh perspective of the UK–New Zealand FTA.
