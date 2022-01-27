International Trade weekly highlights—27 January 2022

This week’s edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes the EU challenging Russian export restriction on wood at WTO, the UK government responding to IAC’s report on CPTPP negotiating objectives, The European Commission announcing that it will not impose provisional measures on certain corrosion resistant steels originating in Russia and Turkey as part of an anti-dumping investigation. The highlights further include the EU imposing countervailing duties on optical fibre cables from China as well as the EU imposing definitive anti-dumping duty on TPFs from China.
