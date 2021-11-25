International Trade weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes the WTO announcing that its members participating in the Joint Initiative on Services Domestic Regulation have finalised preparations for the 12th WTO MC12 at a meeting on 18 November 2021, HMRC’s updated import, export and customs guidance to reflect the post-Brexit regime, the European Commission publishing its first annual report on FDI since the entry into force of the FDI Screening Regulation on 11 October 2020 and the House of Lords International Agreements Committee publishing their report: ‘UK accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP): Scrutiny of the Government’s Negotiating Objectives’. or to read the full analysis.