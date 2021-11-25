LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
International Trade weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Published on: 25 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • International Trade weekly highlights—25 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • WTO
  • WTO Services Domestic Regulation members finalise preparations for MC12
  • WTO criticises Trump-era import tariffs on Spanish olives
  • Customs
  • Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—22 November 2021
  • Commission publishes important annual reports on FDI screening and export controls
  • Trade in goods
  • International Agreements Committee publishes CPTPP negotiating objectives report
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes the WTO announcing that its members participating in the Joint Initiative on Services Domestic Regulation have finalised preparations for the 12th WTO MC12 at a meeting on 18 November 2021, HMRC’s updated import, export and customs guidance to reflect the post-Brexit regime, the European Commission publishing its first annual report on FDI since the entry into force of the FDI Screening Regulation on 11 October 2020 and the House of Lords International Agreements Committee publishing their report: ‘UK accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP): Scrutiny of the Government’s Negotiating Objectives’. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

