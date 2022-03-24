- International Trade weekly highlights—24 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Customs
- EU adjusts steel safeguard quotas following Russian and Belarusian import bans
- EU amends safeguard measures against imports of certain steel products
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—21 March 2022
- Sanctions and export control
- Ukraine conflict—Commission publishes FAQ on Sanctions Regulation
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
More...
- Updated Practice Notes
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes the European Commission adjusting its steel safeguard quotas due to import bans against Russia and Belarus and the relevant Implementing Regulation reflecting the decision, the weekly round-up of post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance, and a new FAQ document from the Commission on the Sanctions Regulation, implemented as a result of the Ukraine conflict.
