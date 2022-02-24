LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
International Trade weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Published on: 24 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • WTO
  • Ambassador reports WTO fisheries subsidy negotiations are making progress
  • EU requests consultations with China at WTO over IP anti-suit injunctions
  • Trade in goods
  • Beyond Brexit—UK and Australia agree strengthened partnership
  • UNCTAD Secretary General gives 2023 roadmap following Bridgetown Covenant
  • Anti-dumping
  • EU imposes anti-dumping duty on iron or steel fasteners from China
Article summary

This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes Ambassador Santiago Wills of Columbia reporting that the WTO fisheries subsidy negotiations are making progress, the EU submitting a request for consultations at the WTO for alleged breaches by the People’s Republic of China, the UK and Australia agreeing to a strengthened partnership, the UNCTAD Secretary General providing the 2023 roadmap, following Bridgetown Covenant and the EU imposing anti-dumping duties on iron or steel fasteners from China. The highlights further include the DIT publishing a fourth wave of data on public attitudes towards trade and government trade policy and the EU and Kenya restarting trade talks with negotiations on sustainability provisions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

