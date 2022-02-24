International Trade weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes Ambassador Santiago Wills of Columbia reporting that the WTO fisheries subsidy negotiations are making progress, the EU submitting a request for consultations at the WTO for alleged breaches by the People’s Republic of China, the UK and Australia agreeing to a strengthened partnership, the UNCTAD Secretary General providing the 2023 roadmap, following Bridgetown Covenant and the EU imposing anti-dumping duties on iron or steel fasteners from China. The highlights further include the DIT publishing a fourth wave of data on public attitudes towards trade and government trade policy and the EU and Kenya restarting trade talks with negotiations on sustainability provisions. or to read the full analysis.