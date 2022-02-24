- International Trade weekly highlights—24 February 2022
- WTO
- Ambassador reports WTO fisheries subsidy negotiations are making progress
- EU requests consultations with China at WTO over IP anti-suit injunctions
- Trade in goods
- Beyond Brexit—UK and Australia agree strengthened partnership
- UNCTAD Secretary General gives 2023 roadmap following Bridgetown Covenant
- Anti-dumping
- EU imposes anti-dumping duty on iron or steel fasteners from China
- Free trade agreements
- Beyond Brexit—DIT finds increased support for FTAs with non-EU countries
- Other international trade issues
- Brexit Bulletin—UK and EU focus on breaking impasse in key post-transition workstreams
- Brexit Bulletin—agenda for ninth meeting of Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee published
- Commission calls for evidence on agricultural import requirements
- Commission promotes public-private partnerships initiatives for African farming
- EU and Kenya restart trade talks with negotiations on sustainability provisions
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—21 February 2022
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
Article summary
This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes Ambassador Santiago Wills of Columbia reporting that the WTO fisheries subsidy negotiations are making progress, the EU submitting a request for consultations at the WTO for alleged breaches by the People’s Republic of China, the UK and Australia agreeing to a strengthened partnership, the UNCTAD Secretary General providing the 2023 roadmap, following Bridgetown Covenant and the EU imposing anti-dumping duties on iron or steel fasteners from China. The highlights further include the DIT publishing a fourth wave of data on public attitudes towards trade and government trade policy and the EU and Kenya restarting trade talks with negotiations on sustainability provisions.
