Legal News

International Trade weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Published on: 21 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Free trade agreements
  • IAC publishes fifth report scrutinising international treaties
  • DIT announces UK begins trade talks with Israel following consultation
  • Sanctions and export control
  • Ukraine conflict—new sanctions proposal adopted to strengthen legal certainty
  • Ukraine conflict—guidance updated on additional duties on goods from Russia and Belarus
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
  • New and updated content
Article summary

This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes the publication of the IAC’s fifth report scrutinising international treaties, the beginning of UK trade talks with Israel, and new sanctions and guidance in relation to Russia and the Belarus. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

