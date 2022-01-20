LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
International Trade weekly highlights—20 January 2022

Published on: 20 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • WTO
  • WTO chief wants deal on vaccines, fisheries early next year
  • WTO dispute roundup—US stands down in olive duty dispute
  • Trade in goods
  • AGRI highlights deep trading relationship with Africa prior to summit
  • Beyond Brexit—UK and India launch FTA negotiations
  • Brexit Bulletin—EAC publishes 'One year on—Trade in goods between GB and EU' report
  • EU anti-dumping measures on barium from China set to expire in September 2020
Article summary

This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes AGRI highlighting deep trading relationship with Africa prior to summit, the DIT announcing that the UK and India formally launched negotiations on a FTA, the European Commission announcing that anti-dumping measures against imports of barium from China will expire on 29 September 2022, unless successfully reviewed by producers based in the EU, the EU imposing anti-dumping duties on GOES from US, China, Korea, Japan and Russia and the House of Lords Library publishing a research briefing on the Subsidy Control Bill, ahead of its second reading on 19 January 2022.

