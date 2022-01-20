International Trade weekly highlights—20 January 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes AGRI highlighting deep trading relationship with Africa prior to summit, the DIT announcing that the UK and India formally launched negotiations on a FTA, the European Commission announcing that anti-dumping measures against imports of barium from China will expire on 29 September 2022, unless successfully reviewed by producers based in the EU, the EU imposing anti-dumping duties on GOES from US, China, Korea, Japan and Russia and the House of Lords Library publishing a research briefing on the Subsidy Control Bill, ahead of its second reading on 19 January 2022. or to read the full analysis.