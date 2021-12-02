International Trade weekly highlights—2 December 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes the OECD and the WTO releasing a trade policy brief that highlights the economic benefits of the SDR, a deal being finalised by 67 WTO members, The Trade Facilitation Committee of the WTO concluding its first review of the TFA, which was concluded at the 2013 Bali Conference and entered into force in 2017, the General Council of the WTO cancelling late on 26 November 2021 the 12th MC12, citing the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) variant of concern known as omicron and Ambassador Santiago Wills of Columbia, chair of the fisheries subsidy negotiations, has submitted a draft agreement to ministers in anticipation of the 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) of the WTO. The highlights further include the TRA announcing that the Secretary of State for International Trade has confirmed that the TRA's recommendation on imports of Turkish rainbow trout is to be upheld and that the trade remedy measure on these goods will remain in place, the US, Japan and EU reaffirm trilateral commitment to international trade, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies, within the Government of India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, announcing a simplification of procedures required to commence AD and CVS investigations for fragmented industries, the ITC launching inquiries into prospective trade agreements with GCC and CPTPP and the Hungarian Ministry for Innovation and Technology and the Chinese Ministry of Commerce signing, on 18 November 2021, two MoU on investment co-operation in green development and digital economy.