International Trade weekly highlights—18 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes the WTO announcing that, at a meeting on 10 November 2021, the Ambassadors for Australia, Japan and Singapore announced their plans to release a statement on behalf of the participating members 'to take stock of the work achieved so far', the DIT releasing a joint declaration with HMTC on the establishment of the UK-Uruguay Dialog, the DIT announcing that it is expected to host a second edition of the Africa Investment Conference on 20 January 2022 and that the WTO has announced that Brazil has initiated WTO dispute consultations with the EU regarding EU measures on the importation of certain poultry meat preparations from Brazil. or to read the full analysis.