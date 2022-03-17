International Trade weekly highlights—17 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes the EU ending its recognition of MFN status for Russia at the WTO, the EU suspending WTO procurement dispute with Russia, the DCMS publishing its economic estimates for trade in 2020, the EU terminating the review of countervailing measures of rainbow trout from Turkey and the EU imposing a definitive anti-dumping duty on aluminium foil from China and the Commission proposing internal rules for EU-UK WA and TCA implementation. The highlights further include the UK ending its recognition of Russian MFN status within the WTO and bans luxury exports, the Council imposing fourth EU package of sanctions and UKEF blocing export finance for Russia/Belarus and announces Ukraine trade support. or to read the full analysis.