- International Trade weekly highlights—17 March 2022
- In this issue:
- WTO
- EU ends recognition of MFN status for Russia at the WTO
- EU suspends WTO procurement dispute with Russia
- ICC and WTO launch paperless trade toolkit
- Trade in goods
- Commission opens GMO consultation on oilseed rape and maize
- DCMS has published its economic estimates for trade in 2020
- EU reaches political agreement on International Procurement Instrument
- EU terminates review of countervailing measures of rainbow trout from Turkey
- New tariffs announced on Russian and Belarusian goods
- UK Trade and Business Commission calls for improved alignment with EU
- Anti-dumping
- EU imposes definitive anti-dumping duty on aluminium foil from China
- Sanctions and export control
- UK ends recognition of Russian MFN status within WTO and bans luxury exports
- Ukraine conflict—Council imposes fourth EU package of sanctions
- Ukraine conflict—UKEF blocks export finance for Russia/Belarus and announces Ukraine trade support
- Other international trade issues
- European Commission proposes internal rules for EU-UK WA and TCA implementation
Article summary
This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes the EU ending its recognition of MFN status for Russia at the WTO, the EU suspending WTO procurement dispute with Russia, the DCMS publishing its economic estimates for trade in 2020, the EU terminating the review of countervailing measures of rainbow trout from Turkey and the EU imposing a definitive anti-dumping duty on aluminium foil from China and the Commission proposing internal rules for EU-UK WA and TCA implementation. The highlights further include the UK ending its recognition of Russian MFN status within the WTO and bans luxury exports, the Council imposing fourth EU package of sanctions and UKEF blocing export finance for Russia/Belarus and announces Ukraine trade support.
