Legal News

International Trade weekly highlights—17 February 2022

Published on: 17 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Trade in goods
  • Beyond Brexit—DIT announces Chief Trade Negotiators for 2022
  • EU and Singapore agree to work toward Digital Partnership
  • ICC, DCSA, BIMCO, FIATA and SWIFT launch Future International Trade Alliance
  • Other international trade issues
  • Scottish Government announces agreement with UK to establish Green Freeports
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
  • New and updated content
Article summary

