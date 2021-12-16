LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / International Trade / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

International Trade weekly highlights—16 December 2021

Published on: 16 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • International Trade weekly highlights—16 December 2021
  • In this issue:
  • WTO
  • WTO ministers propose free data flow with trust policy 
  • WTO ministers promise to phase out fossil fuel subsidies by MC13
  • ‘Big elephant’ China trumpets role of WTO in international order
  • Trade in goods
  • Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—13 December 2021
  • UK trade to prioritise adequacy and equivalence over harmonization
  • UK to open FTA talks with India in 2022
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes Japanese ministers convening the e-commerce negotiations at the WTO,  announcing the ‘Data Free Flow with Trust’ policy, Ministers representing 18 countries at the WTO calling for an end of fossil fuel subsidies, Minister of State for Trade Policy, Penny Mordaunt announcing a shift in UK policy post-Brexit from the EU’s focus on harmonisation and the DIT announcing that the DEA has been agreed in principle with Singapore. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contractsExpress and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More