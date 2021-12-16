International Trade weekly highlights—16 December 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes Japanese ministers convening the e-commerce negotiations at the WTO, announcing the 'Data Free Flow with Trust' policy, Ministers representing 18 countries at the WTO calling for an end of fossil fuel subsidies, Minister of State for Trade Policy, Penny Mordaunt announcing a shift in UK policy post-Brexit from the EU's focus on harmonisation and the DIT announcing that the DEA has been agreed in principle with Singapore.