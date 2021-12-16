- International Trade weekly highlights—16 December 2021
- In this issue:
- WTO
- WTO ministers propose free data flow with trust policy
- WTO ministers promise to phase out fossil fuel subsidies by MC13
- ‘Big elephant’ China trumpets role of WTO in international order
- Trade in goods
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—13 December 2021
- UK trade to prioritise adequacy and equivalence over harmonization
- UK to open FTA talks with India in 2022
- Trade in intellectual property
- Agreement in principle reached on Digital Economy Agreement with Singapore
- Other international trade issues
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes Japanese ministers convening the e-commerce negotiations at the WTO, announcing the ‘Data Free Flow with Trust’ policy, Ministers representing 18 countries at the WTO calling for an end of fossil fuel subsidies, Minister of State for Trade Policy, Penny Mordaunt announcing a shift in UK policy post-Brexit from the EU’s focus on harmonisation and the DIT announcing that the DEA has been agreed in principle with Singapore.
