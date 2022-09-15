LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
International Trade weekly highlights—15 September 2022

Published on: 15 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Dispute Settlement
  • Argentina requests consultations with Peru over biodiesel duties
  • WTO dispute roundup same stalemate, new solution
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
  • New and updated content
  • New Practice Note
  • Updated Practice Note

Article summary

This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes Argentina requesting consultations with Peru over biodiesel duties, and an analysis on the WTO’s alternative to the Appellate Body—successful arbitration proceedings concluded between Turkey and the EU last week. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

