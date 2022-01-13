International Trade weekly highlights—13 January 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes India appealing the WTO sugarcane report into the void, the IAC reopening the call for evidence into the UK-Australia FTA, Peru announcing that it has opened a safeguarding investigation into imports of clothing, Ukraine launching a safeguard investigation on certain types of cheese and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2022/1 of 20 October 2021 amending Regulation (EU) 2021/821 of the European Parliament and of the Council. or to read the full analysis.