Legal News

International Trade weekly highlights—13 January 2022

Published on: 13 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • WTO
  • India appeals WTO sugarcane report into the void
  • Trade in goods
  • Beyond Brexit—TAC opens call for evidence into UK-Australia FTA
  • EU to focus on trade relations at African Union summit in February 2022
  • Customs
  • European Parliament Committee—CBAM ought to enter into force by 2025
  • Safeguard
Article summary

This week’s edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes India appealing the WTO sugarcane report into the void, the IAC reopening the call for evidence into the UK-Australia FTA, Peru announcing that it has opened a safeguarding investigation into imports of clothing, Ukraine launching a safeguard investigation on certain types of cheese and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2022/1 of 20 October 2021 amending Regulation (EU) 2021/821 of the European Parliament and of the Council. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

