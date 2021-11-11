International Trade weekly highlights—11 November 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of International Trade highlights includes the WTO launching improved Quantitative Restrictions Database, the World Trade Organization (WTO) announcing that a revised fisheries subsidies text has intensified negotiations ahead of the 12th Ministerial Conference and the WTO announcing that its members have agreed on a draft ministerial decision on non-violation and situation complaints in IP at a meeting for TRIPS. The highlights further include the FCDO announcing that the Government of Madagascar has signed the UK-Eastern & Southern African Economic Partnerships Agreement on 4 November 2021 and the European Commission publishing a speech given by President Ursula von der Leyen virtually at the EU-Central Asia Economic Forum. or to read the full analysis.