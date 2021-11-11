LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

International Trade weekly highlights—11 November 2021

Published on: 11 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • International Trade weekly highlights—11 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • WTO
  • WTO launches improved Quantitative Restrictions Database
  • WTO claims revised fisheries subsidies text intensifies negotiations
  • WTO members agree on IP non-violation cases draft ministerial decision
  • Trade in goods
  • Beyond Brexit—Government of Madagascar signs UK-Eastern & Southern African Economic Partnership Agreement
  • Customs
  • Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—8 November 2021
Article summary

This week’s edition of International Trade highlights includes the WTO launching improved Quantitative Restrictions Database, the World Trade Organization (WTO) announcing that a revised fisheries subsidies text has intensified negotiations ahead of the 12th Ministerial Conference and the WTO announcing that its members have agreed on a draft ministerial decision on non-violation and situation complaints in IP at a meeting for TRIPS. The highlights further include the FCDO announcing that the Government of Madagascar has signed the UK-Eastern & Southern African Economic Partnerships Agreement on 4 November 2021 and the European Commission publishing a speech given by President Ursula von der Leyen virtually at the EU-Central Asia Economic Forum. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

