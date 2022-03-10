International Trade weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes the WTO DSB establishing a panel in Chinese dispute over Australian duties, EUIPO reporting on counterfeit and pirated goods trade increase, Verstager giving an overview of EU trade policy at high-level conference and the Commission reviewing anti-dumping duties on imports of bicycles originating in China. The highlights further include the EU giving notice that anti-dumping measures on hand pallet trucks is due to expire, the Commission announcing a whistleblower tool to report possible sanctions violations and the US Treasury publishing guidance to prevent Russia evading sanctions.