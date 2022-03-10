LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
International Trade weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Published on: 10 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  International Trade weekly highlights—10 March 2022
  In this issue:
  • WTO
  • WTO DSB establishes panel in Chinese dispute over Australian duties
  • Trade in goods
  • EUIPO reports on counterfeit and pirated goods trade increase
  • Verstager gives overview of EU trade policy at high-level conference
  • Customs
  • Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—7 March 2022
  • Anti-dumping
    More...

Article summary

This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes the WTO DSB establishing a panel in Chinese dispute over Australian duties, EUIPO reporting on counterfeit and pirated goods trade increase, Verstager giving an overview of EU trade policy at high-level conference and the Commission reviewing anti-dumping duties on imports of bicycles originating in China. The highlights further include the EU giving notice that anti-dumping measures on hand pallet trucks is due to expire, the Commission announcing a whistleblower tool to report possible sanctions violations and the US Treasury publishing guidance to prevent Russia evading sanctions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

