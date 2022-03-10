- International Trade weekly highlights—10 March 2022
- In this issue:
- WTO
- WTO DSB establishes panel in Chinese dispute over Australian duties
- Trade in goods
- EUIPO reports on counterfeit and pirated goods trade increase
- Verstager gives overview of EU trade policy at high-level conference
- Customs
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—7 March 2022
- Anti-dumping
- Commission reviews anti-dumping duty on imports of bicycles originating in China
- EU gives notice that anti-dumping measures on hand pallet trucks to expire
- Sanctions and export control
- Commission announces whistleblower tool to report possible sanctions violations
- UK publishes notice to exporters 2022/04 for new measures against Russia
- US Treasury publishes guidance to prevent Russia evading sanctions
- Ukraine crisis: UK to bring in further insurance and reinsurance-related sanctions
- Other international trade issues
- Brexit Bulletin—tenth meeting of Specialised Committee on Northern Ireland Protocol
- International Trade Secretary given ‘call-in’ powers for TRA reviews
- Ukraine crisis implications for International Trade
Article summary
