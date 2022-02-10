International Trade weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes the Court of Justice upholding the Commission’s approach to injury assessment in light of the WTO’s Appellate Body’s decision in China—HP-SSST (Hubei v Commission), the UK and South Korea signing a deal to strengthen supply chains, China joining Hague System for the International Registration of Industrial Designs and the Commission closing an investigation on Mexican export restrictions on tequila. or to read the full analysis.