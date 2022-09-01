- International Trade weekly highlights—1 September 2022
- In this issue:
- WTO
- WTO Secretariat sets agenda for next meeting of the Dispute Settlement Body
- Anti-dumping
- DIT approves TRA recommendation on cold rolled flat steel anti-dumping duties
- Ukraine conflict—DIT suspends anti-dumping duties on HRFC steel from Ukraine
- Dispute settlement
- Türkiye states intention to implement findings in pharmaceuticals dispute with EU
- Free trade agreements
More...
- Committee launches inquiry into Northern Ireland Protocol Bill
- DIT publishes policy paper on IMG Trade’s terms for reference
- DIT signs two agreements with Qatar during third JETCO
- Sanctions and export control
- Law Society publishes Q&As on sanctions concerning Russia
- LexTalk®International Trade: a Lexis®Nexis community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Note
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes Türkiye stating its intention to implement findings in pharmaceuticals dispute with EU in the 29 August 2022 meeting of the WTO’s Dispute Settlement Body. From a UK perspective, this week’s highlights include the DIT approving the TRA recommendation on both cold rolled flat steel anti-dumping duties from China and Russia, and suspending anti-dumping duties on hot rolled flat and coil (HRFC) steel from Ukraine for nine months, the government announcing that it has concluded two agreements with Qatar following the third Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO), the DIT publishing a policy paper on IMG Trade’s terms for reference, and the Sub-Committee on the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland launching an inquiry into Northern Ireland Protocol Bill. Lastly, the Law Society published Q&As on sanctions concerning Russia.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.