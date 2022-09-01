International Trade weekly highlights—1 September 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of International Trade weekly highlights includes Türkiye stating its intention to implement findings in pharmaceuticals dispute with EU in the 29 August 2022 meeting of the WTO’s Dispute Settlement Body. From a UK perspective, this week’s highlights include the DIT approving the TRA recommendation on both cold rolled flat steel anti-dumping duties from China and Russia, and suspending anti-dumping duties on hot rolled flat and coil (HRFC) steel from Ukraine for nine months, the government announcing that it has concluded two agreements with Qatar following the third Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO), the DIT publishing a policy paper on IMG Trade’s terms for reference, and the Sub-Committee on the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland launching an inquiry into Northern Ireland Protocol Bill. Lastly, the Law Society published Q&As on sanctions concerning Russia. or to read the full analysis.