- International sanctions against Russia—assessing applicability and how to react
- US sanctions—prevalence of the 50% rule
- The broader scope of EU sanctions—ownership and control
- What EU corporates should consider
Corporate Crime analysis: With the EU introducing its fifth round of sanctions against Russia in response to the crisis in Ukraine, Salomé Lemasson, of counsel, and Joshua Ray, partner at Rahman Ravelli, assess the applicability of international sanctions against designated Russian entities and individuals, and how, in practice, these may target international businesses as well.
