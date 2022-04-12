LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Regulation for banking lawyers / Sanctions

Legal News

International sanctions against Russia—assessing applicability and how to react

Published on: 12 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • International sanctions against Russia—assessing applicability and how to react
  • US sanctions—prevalence of the 50% rule
  • The broader scope of EU sanctions—ownership and control
  • What EU corporates should consider

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: With the EU introducing its fifth round of sanctions against Russia in response to the crisis in Ukraine, Salomé Lemasson, of counsel, and Joshua Ray, partner at Rahman Ravelli, assess the applicability of international sanctions against designated Russian entities and individuals, and how, in practice, these may target international businesses as well. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remunerationCompany directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE)

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
5 Precedents
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
5 Precedents
View More
1 Q&As