Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate / Corporate governance / Audit, risk and internal control

Legal News

Internal controls and corporate resilience—analysing the government’s latest proposals

Internal controls and corporate resilience—analysing the government’s latest proposals
Published on: 30 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Internal controls and corporate resilience—analysing the government’s latest proposals
  • Original news
  • Background to the consultation
  • Strengthening the internal controls framework
  • Proposals for a resilience statement

Article summary

Corporate analysis: This analysis considers specific aspects of the consultation announced by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) on reforms to modernise the UK’s audit and corporate governance regime, namely the proposals to strengthen the internal controls framework and to require companies to produce a resilience statement. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

Drafting the particulars of claim and reply

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.You should also consider if the proceedings will be

LEXISNEXIS

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More