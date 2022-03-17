Intermediary traders and their obligations under distance contracts (‘Tiketa’ Uab v M. Š.,‘Baltic Music’ Všl)

Article summary

EU Law analysis: The claimant purchased a ticket for a cultural event from the website of the organiser’s agent. After the claimant travelled to the event, he learned that the organiser had cancelled it. When he sued the agent for his losses, the court referred questions to the Court of Justice concerning whether the agent was a trader for the purposes of EU law on consumer rights and, if so, what the trader’s information obligations were under the distance contract entered into on a website. The court ruled that the agent and the organizer were both traders and that the terms and conditions of the contract had to be provided in a durable form so that the consumer’s rights were effectively protected. Written by Denis Edwards, barrister, Normanton Chambers. or to read the full analysis.