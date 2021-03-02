Sign-in Help
Intermediaries legislation—IR35 (HMRC v Atholl House Productions Ltd)

Published on: 02 March 2021
Tax analysis: In HMRC v Atholl House Productions Ltd the Upper Tribunal (UT) found that the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) had erred in its approach to contractual interpretation. However, after re-making the decision by applying the test in Ready Mixed Concrete to what it judged to be the correct formulation of the hypothetical contract, the UT came to the same conclusion as the FTT and dismissed HMRC’s appeal. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

