Interim payments—when an order may be made against two or more defendants (Buttar Construction v Arsheep)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This decision clarifies two important issues in relation to orders for interim payments. The first is that the court may order an interim payment against two or more defendants under CPR 25.7(1)(e) even if, in relation to one of those defendants, the court could be satisfied that the claimant would obtain judgment against it (and thereby the condition for an order against that defendant alone under CPR 25.7(1)(c) would also be satisfied). The second is that a defendant is ‘insured’ for the purposes of CPR 25.7(1)(e)(ii)(a) even where the insurer notifies a reservation of its rights, although the reservation of rights will be a factor to be considered by the court in exercising its discretion. Written by David Fisher, a barrister and associate member of New Square Chambers. or to read the full analysis.