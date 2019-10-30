Sign-in Help
Interim payments—the court is willing, but the evidence is weak (RXK v Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust)

Interim payments—the court is willing, but the evidence is weak (RXK v Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust)
Published on: 30 October 2019
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: This analysis considers Master Cook’s judgment in RXK in which he sets out the circumstances in which the court will order an interim payment despite final quantification still being some years hence. It explains why this will be welcome news for claimant solicitors, even though no substantive decision was given in the case. Written by Stephen Goodfellow, barrister, at No5 Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

