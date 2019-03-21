- Interim payment of costs awarded where litigation is ongoing in a high value claim (I v Hull & East Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Case details
Article summary
Dispute Resolution analysis: In I v Hull & East Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, the claimant's application for a further interim payment of costs during the course of lengthy and complex litigation was allowed on appeal. Having previously received £215,000 on account of liability costs, the claimant applied for a further payment of £150,000 in the course of the quantum proceedings. On appeal, the decision of District Judge Batchelor not to award the payment was overturned and the claimant was awarded the further payment on account.
