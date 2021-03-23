Interim Injunctions to enforce the alleged effect of implied terms (Rothery v Evans)

Commercial analysis: The court refused to grant interim relief in a claim brought against the Labour Party which centered on the enforcement of the alleged effect of implied terms. The court was asked to grant mandatory interim injunctive relief in order to enforce an implied term limiting the discretion of the Labour Party to remove a candidate from a mayoral shortlist. As such relief was mandatory and would effectively dispose of the claim, the court applied a more rigorous standard than the usual threshold for interim prohibitory injunctions. The court also considered the approach that ought to be adopted when a contractual term imposes a discretion on a party, and how the party with the benefit of the discretion can exercise it. Written by Christopher Snell, barrister at New Square Chambers.
