Interim injunctions and competing public interests (Attorney General v BBC)

Information Law analysis: An interim injunction has been granted in favour of the Attorney General (AG) to restrain the BBC from broadcasting the identity and image of a an alleged covert human intelligence source for MI5 (known only as 'X') who is accused of being abusive to two former partners and using his position with MI5 to terrorise and control one of the women. The injunction was granted on the basis that, while it 'represented a very significant interference with the right of the BBC to freedom of expression and the correlative right of the public to receive the information the BBC wishes to publish', such a measure was necessary in order to prevent a real and immediate risk to X's life or safety, as well as the potential wider impact of publication on national security. Written by Mafruhdha Miah, associate at RPC.