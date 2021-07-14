Interim application to bless a proposed sale by trustees as a means of summarily determining a claim to restrain an alleged prospective breach of trust (Brown v New Quadrant)

Private Client analysis: The High Court has granted a trustee’s interim application for judgment on its counterclaim for an order blessing the proposed sale which a beneficiary sought to restrain as a prospective breach of trust. The decision contains a number of interesting legal and factual points worthy of further consideration but the striking features are the procedure adopted by the trustee and accepted by the court and the court’s acceptance of the trustee’s failure to adduce any professional advice as to the suitability of the proposed transaction or even a copy of the draft contract of sale. Written by Mathew Roper, barrister at 5 Stone Buildings.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not
IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant
Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge
Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.