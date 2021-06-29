Intentional homelessness, affordability and reasonable expenditure (Patel v London Borough of Hackney)

Article summary

Local Government analysis: Patel v LB Hackney is a Court of Appeal case arising from a section 204 of the Housing Act 1996 (HA 1996) statutory homeless appeal following a decision of intentional homelessness. The appellant had been found to have become homeless intentionally following the loss of private rented accommodation as a result of rent arrears. At appeal he had argued that the authority had improperly addressed the issue of affordability. The housing authority was said to have wrongly disregarded expenditure relating to the costs of replacement kitchen ‘white goods’, and based its affordability assessment on essential rather than reasonable expenditure. This further reflected a tension between the Homelessness (Suitability of Accommodation) Order 1996, which required an assessment of reasonable living expenses, and paragraph 17.46 of the Homelessness Code of Guidance 2018, under which the appropriate test was one of basic essentials. The court dismissed the appeal and found that there was no inconsistency between Code and statute and that it had been open to the review officer to conclude that there was flexibility within the household finances to meet the cost of kitchen goods. Written by Kevin Long, solicitor at Hackney Community Law Centre. or to read the full analysis.