Integrating health and social care—a new White Paper joining up care for people, places and populations

Local Government analysis: As the Health and Care Bill goes through the final stages in the House of Lords, and the White Paper on social care has very recently landed, the government has now published a new separate White Paper seeking to chart a path towards a more joined-up health and social care system—'Joining up care for people, places and populations'. Hamza Drabu, Charlotte Burnett and Alistair Roberston of DAC Beachcroft comment on the development.