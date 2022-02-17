LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Integrated care systems—accountability for place based health and care

Published on: 17 February 2022
Local Government analysis: The government’s White Paper Joining up care for people, places and population (9 February 2022) is its second within (just) under a year about health and care integration following its first one Integration and Innovation: working together to improve health and social care for all (11 February 2021). Christian Dingwell of Browne Jacobson LLP considers the White Papers and the proposed changes to health and care integration and governance arrangements. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

