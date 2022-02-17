Integrated care systems—accountability for place based health and care

Article summary

Local Government analysis: The government’s White Paper Joining up care for people, places and population (9 February 2022) is its second within (just) under a year about health and care integration following its first one Integration and Innovation: working together to improve health and social care for all (11 February 2021). Christian Dingwell of Browne Jacobson LLP considers the White Papers and the proposed changes to health and care integration and governance arrangements. or to read the full analysis.