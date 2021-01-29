Sign-in Help
Home / Insurance & Reinsurance / Insurance types / Cyber

Legal News

Insurers warned against ‘funding’ ransomware payouts

Insurers warned against ‘funding’ ransomware payouts
Published on: 29 January 2021
Updated on: 29 January 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Insurers warned against ‘funding’ ransomware payouts

Article summary

Law360, London: Insurers are effectively funding cybercriminals by subsidising ransomware payments through insurance policies, creating a vicious cycle that generates further attacks, an information technology security company warned on 28 January 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the deceived for the Fraud Act 2006

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

LEXISNEXIS

Separation of powers—legislative, executive and judiciary

Source of the doctrine of the separation of powersThe origins of the doctrine are often traced to John Locke’s Second Treatise of Government (1689), in which he identified the 'executive' and 'legislative' powers as needing to be separate.‘… it may be too great a temptation to human frailty, apt to

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More