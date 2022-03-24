LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Insurers under pressure over ESG standards, study shows

Published on: 24 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: More than half of senior executives in the insurance sector say they have come under pressure from employees and investors to upgrade their compliance with environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets, according to a survey by an international law firm. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

