Legal News

Insurers to accelerate use of automation, study finds

Published on: 14 July 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Insurance companies providing global life, property and casualty coverage want to broaden their use of technology that is geared to make their actuarial work more efficient, according to a global survey published on 13 July 2021 by Willis Towers Watson. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

