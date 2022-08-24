LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Insurers shoot back in Arsenal Football Club plc and others v Allianz Insurance plc and others

Published on: 24 August 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Global insurance giants have hit back at a lawsuit brought by eight leading English soccer clubs over cover for matches cancelled during coronavirus (COVID-19), saying they can claim only limited compensation because the lockdown measure was a single event under the policies. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

