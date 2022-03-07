LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Insurers lose US$5.2m claim over lost grain cargoes

Published on: 07 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: A court ruled 4 March 2022 that the French branch of XL Insurance and four other European insurers have to indemnify a Swiss agricultural commodities supplier for the misappropriation of its holdings of corn, wheat and barley as part of a fraudulent scheme in Ukraine. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

