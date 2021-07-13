menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Insurance & Reinsurance / Insurance types / Professional indemnity

Legal News

Insurers face property bubble claims, Clyde & Co says

Insurers face property bubble claims, Clyde & Co says
Published on: 13 July 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Insurers face property bubble claims, Clyde & Co says

Article summary

Law360, London: Nearly all insurance companies expect the number of professional indemnity claims to rise in the next year, Clydes said on 12 July 2021, adding that a sharp correction in the property market could see solicitors and surveyors facing action from customers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)When a member of a pension scheme becomes entitled to receive their scheme benefits, they can usually take part as a tax-free lump sum. HMRC calls this a ‘pension commencement lump sum’ (PCLS). Taking a lump sum is usually at the option of the member who will

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More