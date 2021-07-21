menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / EU Law / Insurance and reinsurance / Insurance and reinsurance

Legal News

Insurers face multibillion-dollar losses from Europe flooding

Published on: 21 July 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Insurers face multibillion-dollar losses from Europe flooding

Article summary

Law360, London: Insurers could face billions of dollars in claims from flooding in Germany and other parts of Europe, analysts predict, although losses for the industry losses are likely to be dwarfed by the wider economic toll. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More