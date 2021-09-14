LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Financial Services / Regulation of insurance / General matters relating to insurance regulation

Legal News

Insurers call for post-Brexit Solvency II overhaul

Published on: 14 September 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Insurers call for post-Brexit Solvency II overhaul

Article summary

Law360, London: Insurance executives told senior MPs on 13 September 2021 that the UK needs to overhaul retained EU capital adequacy rules in order to release capital for green investments. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsuranceWhat is the right of subrogation?In the context of insurance and reinsurance, the right of subrogation entitles an insurer or reinsurer, having indemnified the (re)insured, to ‘step into its shoes’ to bring an action in the (re)insured’s name. For the purpose

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss applicationThe automated unfair dismissal schedule of loss is designed to make the preparation of a schedule more efficient, accurate and also easier to update. It:•can be used to create a schedule for a claimant or a counter-schedule for a

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Q&As
5 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents