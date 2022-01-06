LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Insurers await final Solvency II rules as UK regulators lower expectations

Published on: 06 January 2022
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: UK regulators and insurers agree that changes are needed to the EU's Solvency II Directive (Solvency II). However, the industry is now nervously awaiting official policy proposals after 18 months of consultations and data exercises, during which UK regulators have begun to lower expectations about just how much rules (such as those for risk margin and matching adjustment) could be amended. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

