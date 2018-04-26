Sign-in Help
Insurer which settled directly with accident victims must pay solicitors' costs (Gavin Edmondson Solicitors Ltd v Haven Insurance Company Ltd)

Published on: 26 April 2018
Personal injury analysis: Nigel Teasdale, a partner at DWF LLP, examines the Supreme Court's decision that the respondent firm of solicitors was entitled to enforce the traditional solicitor's lien against the appellant after the latter had settled directly with the six individuals who had been injured on terms which did not include payment of the respondent's costs or disbursements. The respondent firm of solicitors had entered into conditional fee agreements (CFAs) with the six individuals who had been injured in road traffic accidents (RTAs) involving drivers insured by the appellant insurer. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

