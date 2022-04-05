LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Insurer Tokio Marine accuses Greensill of fraud

Published on: 05 April 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Insurer Tokio Marine said on 4 April 2022 that it will not pay out on multiple insurance policies in connection with Greensill Capital, the finance firm that collapsed more than a year ago, alleging that they were fraudulently obtained.

