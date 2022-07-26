Insurer completes £52m pensions deal for UK subsidiary of packaging and paper manufacturer

Law360: Pension Insurance Corp said on 25 July 2022 that it has completed a full buy-in of the retirement plan of the UK subsidiary of packaging giant Mondi, which will cover £52m of liabilities.
