Insured losses from catastrophes totalled US$111bn in 2021

Law360, London: Hurricanes, typhoons, earthquakes, floods and other natural catastrophes cost the world US$111bn in insured damages in 2021, the fourth-highest total on record, reinsurance giant Swiss Re said in a report on 30 March 2022.
