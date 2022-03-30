LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Insured losses from catastrophes totalled US$111bn in 2021

Published on: 30 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Hurricanes, typhoons, earthquakes, floods and other natural catastrophes cost the world US$111bn in insured damages in 2021, the fourth-highest total on record, reinsurance giant Swiss Re said in a report on 30 March 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

