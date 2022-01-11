LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Jurisdiction / Jurisdiction (EU regime)

Legal News

Insurance—subrogated claims under Brussels Recast (Hill v Generali)

Published on: 11 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Insurance—subrogated claims under Brussels Recast (Hill v Generali)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The case addressed the issue whether the English court had jurisdiction over a subrogated claim by an insurer brought in the name of an English motorist in respect of insured losses together with the motorist’s own claim for uninsured losses against a Hungarian insurer in respect of a pre-Brexit motor accident in Germany under the Recast Regulation (EU) No 1215/2012. The court held that it did (placing particular weight on the avoidance of multiplicity of actions). In doing so, the court considered the approach to subrogated claims under English and European law, and the functioning and objectives of Brussels Recast, in particular in relation to insurance. The decision expressly concerns Brussels Recast, but would likely be of relevance if the UK accedes to the Lugano Convention. Written by John Bignall, barrister at 7 King’s Bench Walk. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defectsIt is common in construction projects for defects to manifest or appear in the works. Most construction contracts require the contractor to return to site to rectify (also known as ‘make good’) defects which arise or are discovered during a

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

Insurable interest

Insurable interest

Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As