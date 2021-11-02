LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Supplier management / Supplier management

Legal News

Insurance site appeals £18m fine over best price clauses (BGL v CMA)

Published on: 02 November 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Insurance site appeals £18m fine over best price clauses (BGL v CMA)

Article summary

Law360, London: Compare The Market argued on 1 November 2021 that the Competition Markets Authority (CMA) wrongly fined it £17.9m for keeping home insurance costs artificially high using ‘most-favoured nation’ clauses by relying heavily ‘on theory’, not evidence. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislationIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sectorOn 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More
1 Precedents