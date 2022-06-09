LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Insurance & Reinsurance weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Published on: 09 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Ukraine conflict—insurance & reinsurance implications
  • Cases and decisions
  • Piraeus Bank v Antares (the ZouZou)
  • Will the Spanish Armada sink before the English shores again? Advocate General advises against the enforcement of a Spanish Supreme Court ruling in the 'Prestige' case (The London Steam-Ship Owners' Mutual Insurance Association Ltd v Kingdom of Spain; The 'Prestige')
  • Market practice
  • Association of British Insurers (ABI)
  • Types of insurance
  • Cyber
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Insurance & Reinsurance weekly highlights includes: updates relating to the Ukraine conflict, cases and decisions, market practice, regulatory developments, dates for your diary and other news highlights reported over the past week. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

